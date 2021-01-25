FCC's Rosenworcel Names Acting General Counsel, Wireless Bureau Chief

Acting FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has named some acting officials.

Michelle Ellison has been named acting general counsel and Joe Taubenblatt will be acting chief of the Wireless Bureau.

Also Read: Jessica Rosenworcel Named Acting FCC Chair

Tom Johnson, who has been general counsel, will stay on at the FCC in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, while Don Stockdale, who had been Wireless Bureau chief, will move to the Office of Economics and Analysis.

Ellison most recently was deputy general counsel, a post she has held for most of her tenure at the FCC. Rosenworcel also pointed out that Ellison is the first woman of color to be an agency chief of staff, head of the Enforcement Bureau and acting general counsel.

Taubenblatt was most recently deputy bureau chief in the Wireless Bureau and is the former chief of the Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division and Broadband Divisions.

Also Read: D.C. Applauds Rosenworcel Pick as Acting FCC Chairwoman

“Michele and Joel bring the perfect mix of experience and expertise to their new roles,” said Acting chair Jessica Rosenworcel. “They both have a deep understanding of communications law and policy and a keen sense of initiative that will be invaluable as the agency takes on its work in the days ahead.”

It is not yet clear whether Rosenworcel is holding down the fort until President Biden picks a permanent chair, or will get that nod herself. She has plenty of support on Capitol Hill as a former top Senate staffer.