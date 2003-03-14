Acting coaches: ABC violated our privacy
A complaint filed in a California state court in Los Angeles charged ABC News
with violating the privacy of Hollywood casting crews who were shown accepting
money for coaching actors to whom they might later be assigning coveted parts.
State regulators have since restricted the casting practice, but the
plaintiffs alleged that veteran investigative reporter Brian Ross and former
20/20 anchor John Miller -- now the head of the Los Angeles Police Department's Department
of Homeland Security -- violated California's increasingly strict laws on hidden
camera use.
ABC News said it stands by its story and would defend itself vigorously.
