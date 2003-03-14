Acting coaches: ABC violated our privacy

A complaint filed in a California state court in Los Angeles charged ABC News

with violating the privacy of Hollywood casting crews who were shown accepting

money for coaching actors to whom they might later be assigning coveted parts.

State regulators have since restricted the casting practice, but the

plaintiffs alleged that veteran investigative reporter Brian Ross and former

20/20 anchor John Miller -- now the head of the Los Angeles Police Department's Department

of Homeland Security -- violated California's increasingly strict laws on hidden

camera use.

ABC News said it stands by its story and would defend itself vigorously.