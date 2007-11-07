Acorn Media U.S. Names President, CFO

Mark Stevens, most recently senior vice president at AARP Services, was named president of Acorn Media U.S., succeeding John Lorenz, who was named vice chairman.

The Silver Spring, Md.-based company has been taking root, growing 33% from 2006 to 2007 with projected global sales of $80 million.

Bruce Belliveau, a veteran of Dean Witter and Prudential Bach, among other financial postings, is also joining Acorn to keep track of all those sales as chief financial officer.