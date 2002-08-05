ACME wakes up with Buzz

ACME Communications Inc. -- the station group controlled by Turner

Broadcasting System Inc. head Jamie Kellner -- is going after news ad dollars with a

three-hour local morning show, The Daily Buzz, to be launched this fall.

Buzz will air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will be produced at WBDT(TV)

Dayton, Ohio, and fed to the rest of the ACME station group.

With the kids' business no longer viable in the time period (The WB Television Network dropped

its own weekday-morning cartoon lineup a year ago), ACME sees morning news as a

great opportunity.

The show will have local news and weather inserts for stations carrying it

outside of Dayton.

If it works, ACME may syndicate it nationally.

Kellner didn't rule out its possible migration to The WB.

It doesn't have to be a monster hit to work, either.

ACME president Doug Gealy said if it can maintain a 1 rating among adults 18

through 49, Acme can boost time period revenue fivefold.