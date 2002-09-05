ACME to launch a.m. Buzz

ACME Communications Inc.'s 10 TV stations will debut a three-hour morning

show Sept. 16 targeting a young audience and produced out of WBDT-TV Dayton,

Ohio.

The Daily Buzz will be overseen by executive producer Robin Radin,

formerly with Fox 11 Morning News at KTTV-TV Los Angeles.

The show will include national and international news from CNN Newsource, and

it will be anchored by Los Angeles transplants Ron Corning and Andrea Jackson, with

Peggy Bunker reporting and Mitch English doing weather.