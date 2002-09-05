ACME to launch a.m. Buzz
ACME Communications Inc.'s 10 TV stations will debut a three-hour morning
show Sept. 16 targeting a young audience and produced out of WBDT-TV Dayton,
Ohio.
The Daily Buzz will be overseen by executive producer Robin Radin,
formerly with Fox 11 Morning News at KTTV-TV Los Angeles.
The show will include national and international news from CNN Newsource, and
it will be anchored by Los Angeles transplants Ron Corning and Andrea Jackson, with
Peggy Bunker reporting and Mitch English doing weather.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.