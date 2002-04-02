ACME buying WHPN-TV
ACME Communications Inc. -- the nation's third-largest affiliate group of The
WB Television Network -- said Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement
to acquire the broadcasting assets of WHPN-TV, the current United Paramount Network affiliate serving
Madison, Wis., for $5.6 million in cash through a bankruptcy auction.
Madison is the nation's 85th-largest market, comprising
approximately 339,000 households.
ACME begins managing WHPN-TV under an interim local marketing agreement
immediately.
Closing is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval
Shortly following the close of this transaction, ACME will affiliate WHPN
with The WB.
WHPN will be the 11th outlet in ACME's portfolio of TV
stations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.