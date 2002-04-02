ACME buying WHPN-TV

ACME Communications Inc. -- the nation's third-largest affiliate group of The

WB Television Network -- said Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement

to acquire the broadcasting assets of WHPN-TV, the current United Paramount Network affiliate serving

Madison, Wis., for $5.6 million in cash through a bankruptcy auction.

Madison is the nation's 85th-largest market, comprising

approximately 339,000 households.

ACME begins managing WHPN-TV under an interim local marketing agreement

immediately.

Closing is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval

Shortly following the close of this transaction, ACME will affiliate WHPN

with The WB.

WHPN will be the 11th outlet in ACME's portfolio of TV

stations.