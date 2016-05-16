AccuWeather Upgrades Apple TV App

AccuWeather has updated its app for Apple TV, adding zoom-in radar capabilities for almost any spot in the world, detailed forecasts using AccuWeather’s minute-by-minute service, detailed precipitation types and intensity for up to two hours in advance, and a new 15-day forecast feature.

The new app also includes expanded hourly weather forecasts, an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature feature, and a host of high-def video from multiple news and information providers.

Related: AccuWeather Debuts StormDirector Plus

"AccuWeather continues to demonstrate its commitment to an expansive global digital strategy with this application," said Steve Smith, president of digital media for AccuWeather. "Viewers can rely on AccuWeather's personalized, exclusive weather experience on Apple TV, in addition to the AccuWeather iOS app, for weather information and updates with Superior Accuracy.”

The updated app can be used for severe weather alerts as well, and can be used in more than 100 languages.