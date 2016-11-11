AccuWeather Adds Meteorologist Timmer to Network Team

The AccuWeather Network has added longtime storm-chaser Reed Timmer to its staff full-time, with the meteorologist being charged with relaying up-close, local breaking weather coverage.

Timmer and his team — which have documented more than a 1,000 tornados since 1998, along with hurricanes and blizzards — use 360-degree virtual reality cameras in their coverage, including a 360 video of an EF-2 tornado in Wray, Colo. earlier this year. Timmer was also a mainstay on Discovery Channel's Storm Chasers series during its 2008-2011 run.

"As AccuWeather's lead extreme meteorologist, Reed Timmer is at the forefront of in-field severe weather coverage, delivering the most engaging videos that hold expansive, global appeal across AccuWeather platforms," said John Dokes, GM of AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather’s chief marketing officer. "We will continue to enhance and expand the innovative in-field coverage that Reed and his team uniquely deliver."

Timmer added: "I am thrilled to continue reporting on the country's most extreme storms with the AccuWeather team while delivering the most captivating in-field severe weather video coverage available, seen on the AccuWeather Network, AccuWeather apps, and AccuWeather.com. I continue to focus on giving viewers the best insider view during extreme weather events while providing life-saving weather news and information that helps to keep AccuWeather viewers prepared for what's ahead."