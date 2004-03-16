According to Tribune, Jim’s the Man

Tribune is the first station group to bite on a syndicated run of Buena Vista Television’s According to Jim, starring Jim Belushi and Courtney Thorne-Smith.

Tribune is picking up the show for stations in eight markets: WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WGN Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WLVI Boston, KDAF Dallas, WATL Atlanta, and KHWB Houston.

According to Jim, produced by Brad Grey Television in association with Touchstone Television, is in its third season on ABC and it’s scheduled to roll out in syndication in fall 2006.

The deal is cash-plus-barter, with stations getting 5½ minutes of ad time to sell, and the syndicator keeping 1½ minutes.