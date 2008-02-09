Accident Kills John McWethy

Former ABC News national security correspondent John McWethy, 61, died Feb. 6 of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Keystone, Colo., according to ABC.

Since retiring from ABC, McWethy had been living in Boulder, Colo.

In an online tribute, ABC News President David Westin called him "one of those very rare reporters who knew his beat better than anyone, and had developed more sources than anyone and yet kept his objectivity. Jack's work made the people he covered value him, respect him and always know that he would keep them honest."

McWethy joined ABC News in 1979 from U.S. News & World Report, and he was named chief national security correspondent for ABC in 1984. He won five national Emmy Awards for his coverage, one of them for his reporting of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.