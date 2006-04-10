Access Hollywood Upgraded in Several Markets

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution says Access Hollywood will be upgraded from a variety of dayparts to access (the daypart leading into prime time) in many top-50 markets next season.

According to Sean O'Boyle, senior VP and general sales manager, the newsmagazine will move to improved time periods on Fox TV stations in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Detroit and Minneapolis. Other upgrades include CBS affiliate WIVB Buffalo, N.Y. and NBC affiliate WOOD Grand Rapids, Mich.

The show is renewed for its 11th season in more than 95% of the U.S. for 2006-07. As was previously announced, NBC U will take over national ad sales this fall from Warner Bros., which had distributed Access until four years ago but retained media sales through the program's 10th season.