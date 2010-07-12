'Access Hollywood’s’ Shaun Robinson Joins B&C’s 7/15 Women’s Event in L.A.

Shaun Robinson, weekend co-anchor and correspondent for NBC Universal's Access Hollywood, has joined the speaker lineup at B&C's inaugural "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event July 15, 3-6 p.m. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. She will moderate "Art of the Deal," a roundtable discussion of top TV players.

Robinson joins a speaker lineup that already includes the featured Q&A with Anne Sweeney, Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks and President, Disney/ABC Television Group. CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler, WME Agent Nancy Josephson and Shonda Rhimes, creator-executive producer of Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, also are featured speakers, on the "Powerhouses of Primetime" roundtable. The afternoon "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event is a completely off-the-record networking cocktail hour (or three) with the exclusive club of women who've made it in TV, discussing the stories you never heard and answering the questions you always wanted to ask. And yes, men are welcome.

"Art of the Deal" panelists will detail their negotiating best practices, honed over years of making deals for their companies and themselves, that can be applied immediately to attendees' day-to-day businesses and careers. The "Art of the Deal" panelists are: Bridget Baker, President, TV Networks Distribution, NBC Universal ; Salaam Coleman Smith, President, The Style Network; Holly Jacobs, Executive VP of U.S. Reality and Syndicated Programming, Sony Pictures Television; and Marcy Ross, Executive VP and Head of Current Programming, Fox Broadcasting Network.

Robinson is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author. She has interviewed top stars in Hollywood and has co-hosted the Official Pre-Shows for the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. She co-hosted NBC's Miss Teen USA Pageant (2006), anchored NBC's coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade (2004) and was co-host of the ShoWest Awards (2005). In addition, Shaun recently co-hosted Access Hollywood's coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She has been a guest co-host on The View and has contributed reports for NBC News' Today show, MSNBC, CNN and NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams.

As an author, Robinson has been a featured columnist in Cosmopolitan magazine and in Essence magazine's online edition. Her book on girls and self esteem, Exactly As I Am, was published by the Ballantine Publishing Group division of Random House Inc. in Spring 2009.

For more info and tickets to B&C's "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood," log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood.