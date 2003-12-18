Access Hollywood P.A. Dies in Cuba

Albert Carvajal, a 33-year-old production assistant for NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood in New York and an aspiring filmmaker, died last weekend in Cuba, according to USA Today.

Carvajal had traveled to Havana on Dec. 7, to show his film Capicu at the Havana International Film Festival.

The day after he arrived, he was found robbed and unconscious on a busy Havana street and was taken to a local hospital. He died five days later. "NBC sincerely regrets the death of Albert Carvajal. Our thoughts and prayers are with Albert’s family and friends following this loss," said Rebecca Marks, NBC spokeswoman.

Carvajal leaves behind a wife and two children.