ACC Names Beacon Finalists

The Association of Cable Communicators has nominated MTV's "A Thin Line," Time Warner Cable's "Connect a Million Minds," and USA Network's "Characters Unite" public service campaigns for its Golden Beacon award for "a communications and public affairs initiative that has made an impact within the cable industry, while enhancing cable's image nationwide."

"A Thin Line" is a digital safety campaign -- combating sexting and cyberbullying -- which got a plug at the FCC last week during a back-to-school digital safety conference at the FCC when Chairman Julius Genachowski said he would add a link to the campaign to the government's Web site.

The TWC campaign encourages building proficiency in the STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math), and the USA campaign combats prejudice.

The award will be given out at a luncheon Oct. 6 in New York at ACC's annual conference.

"For more than 25 years, the cable industry has been committed to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves locally, nationally and globally" said Beacon Awards Chair Sandy Colony, in making the announcement.