ACC Launches Mentoring Program
The Association of Cable Communicators has launched a mentoring program that
will pair newer ACC members with seasoned pros.
ACC is soliciting candidates for the one-year program. "We
hope all of our members take advantage of this exciting new opportunity to connect
with their peers and exchange ideas, insights and best practices," Jim Maiella, ACC President said in announcing the new program.
Among those signed up to mentor are Maiella; Ellen East, EVP
and chief communications officer for Time Warner Cable; Peter Kiley, VP of
affiliate Relations for C-SPAN; and John
Wolfe, VP of public and government affairs for Cox.
Deadline for applying is June 1, and candidates should apply via the "members" section of the ACC web site.
Kiley, who is a former ACC board member and president, said
of the opportunity to mentor, "to take experience of 25-plus years in the
industry across various disciplines and share it with others for the benefit of
the industry is something I am happy to do."
There has been informal mentoring for years, he pointed out,
but ACC leadership has decided to formalize it.
