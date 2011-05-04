ACC Launches Mentoring Program

The Association of Cable Communicators has launched a mentoring program that

will pair newer ACC members with seasoned pros.

ACC is soliciting candidates for the one-year program. "We

hope all of our members take advantage of this exciting new opportunity to connect

with their peers and exchange ideas, insights and best practices," Jim Maiella, ACC President said in announcing the new program.

Among those signed up to mentor are Maiella; Ellen East, EVP

and chief communications officer for Time Warner Cable; Peter Kiley, VP of

affiliate Relations for C-SPAN; and John

Wolfe, VP of public and government affairs for Cox.

Deadline for applying is June 1, and candidates should apply via the "members" section of the ACC web site.

Kiley, who is a former ACC board member and president, said

of the opportunity to mentor, "to take experience of 25-plus years in the

industry across various disciplines and share it with others for the benefit of

the industry is something I am happy to do."

There has been informal mentoring for years, he pointed out,

but ACC leadership has decided to formalize it.