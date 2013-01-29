Academy to Take Oscar on the Road
Beginning Monday, Feb. 4, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts
and Sciences will kick-off the first-ever Oscar Roadtrip, a three-week tour
that will let fans see the statue in person.
Oscar's journey will be chronicled in videos, photos and
blog posts by Oscar Roadtrip reporters Ben Gleib and Angie Greenup on
OscarRoadtrip.com, @OscarRoadtrip and Facebook.com/TheAcademy. A number of
stops along the way will be determined by fans via social media.
"We created the Oscar Roadtrip to bring the magic and
fun of the Oscar ceremony to movie fans across the country," said Josh
Spector, managing director of digital media and marketing for the Academy.
"The Oscar Roadtrip makes it possible to share the once-in-a-lifetime
thrill that only comes from holding an Oscar statuette."
The Oscar Roadtrip runs Feb. 4-24. The 85th Annual
Academy Awards air Feb. 24 on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
