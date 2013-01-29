Academy to Take Oscar on the Road

Beginning Monday, Feb. 4, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts

and Sciences will kick-off the first-ever Oscar Roadtrip, a three-week tour

that will let fans see the statue in person.

Oscar's journey will be chronicled in videos, photos and

blog posts by Oscar Roadtrip reporters Ben Gleib and Angie Greenup on

OscarRoadtrip.com, @OscarRoadtrip and Facebook.com/TheAcademy. A number of

stops along the way will be determined by fans via social media.

"We created the Oscar Roadtrip to bring the magic and

fun of the Oscar ceremony to movie fans across the country," said Josh

Spector, managing director of digital media and marketing for the Academy.

"The Oscar Roadtrip makes it possible to share the once-in-a-lifetime

thrill that only comes from holding an Oscar statuette."

The Oscar Roadtrip runs Feb. 4-24. The 85th Annual

Academy Awards air Feb. 24 on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.