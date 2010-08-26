Academy Announces Final Group of Primetime Emmy Presenters

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday the final group of presenters to appear at Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Rounding out the list are Temple Grandin's Claire Danes, Damages' Ted Danson, Castle's Nathan Fillion, Parenthood's Lauren Graham, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, Undercovers' Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and The Whole Truth's Maura Tierney.

They join previously announced presenters Will Arnett, Stephen Colbert, Edie Falco, Tina Fey, Laurence Fishburne, Ricky Gervais, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, January Jones, John Krasinski, LL Cool J, John Lithgow, Ann-Margret, Julianna Margulies, Joel McHale, Matthew Morrison, Steven Moyer, Eva Longoria Parker, Jim Parsons, Anna Paquin, Matthew Perry, Jeff Probst, Keri Russell, Alexander Skarsgard, Blair Underwood, Sofia Vergara and Betty White.

The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live coast-to-coast on NBC on Aug. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.