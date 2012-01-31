ACA Taps Mark Pryor to Deliver Congressional Keynote at Annual Summit

Senator Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) has been tapped to deliver the congressional keynote at the American Cable Associations' annual summit in Washington (March 13-15).

Pryor is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which shares jurisdiction over the FCC with Judiciary. He is familiar to the communications sector for his interest in using technological solutions to protect kids from violent and other extreme content and for his backing of uniform data security legislation and online privacy protections.

"Sen. Pryor's perspective on the issues is widely respected, and few in Congress have a better understanding of the needs of the independent cable community and its longstanding support for communications policies that promote choice and competition in hometown America than Sen. Pryor," said ACA President Matt Polka in a statement.