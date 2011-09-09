ACA Slams ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Deal

American Cable Association President Matt Polka Friday

slammed ESPN's new 8-year, approximately $15 billion deal to renew Monday Night Football, saying it will

push cost of pay-TV "into the stratosphere."

ACA has long opined about the impact of ESPN's cost on

the rising price of cable and satellite. "Evidently, ESPN is pleased to be

known as the worldwide leader of hyper-inflationary price hikes. Pardon the interruption,

but that's just not cricket," said Polka.

Separately, Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett also

talked Friday about the possible impact of a deal whose cost he said was 70%

higher than the current ESPN MNF

contract. Moffett said that while ESPN and ESPN2 account for almost 20% of the

wholesale cost of pay-TV, they account for less than 2.5% of viewership.

He says the figure for sports' percentage of cable bills

is closer to 40% when other nets like Golf Channel, NBC Sports, NFL Net and

regional sports nets are figured in, and over 50% when allocating sports to the

price of some nets like TNT and USA that carry some sports, or a portion of

retrans fees for broadcast affiliates whose network sports programming is

considered must-have.

"We've all heard the rationalizations for why sports

programming is so pricey," he writes in an advisory to

investors."It's real time (no ad skipping!). Its fan base is incredibly

passionate. It supports a huge ad load. It attracts the elusive 18-25 year old

male audience. And, of course, it's not available on Netflix. Still, sports

programming doesn't come close to representing half of all viewership. In

short, sports fans are overwhelmingly being subsidized by non-sports fans."

Moffett said the cost for ESPN could push that percentage

higher if DISH balked at the increase, dropped the channel and ESPN's cost was

spread over 14 million fewer subs.

"As we've stated, there is no NFL surcharge in our affiliation

agreements," said ESPN in response. "We have long-term deals with our

operators and ESPN does not set retail pricing. No one does more to

drive our affiliate's business than

ESPN. ACA's statement does nothing to support the extraordinary value

that the industry affords consumers."