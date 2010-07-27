ACA Re-Elects Friedman, Bruder
The
American Cable Association has re-elected Steve Friedman as chairman and James
Bruder as vice chairman.
Friedman
is COO of Wave Broadband and Bruder is CEO of Harron Communications.
Also
elected to three-year terms were Colleen Abdoulah, chairwoman/CEO of WOW!
Internet, cable and phone; Patricia Jo Boyers, president of Boycom; Martin
Brophy, president and CEO, Shen-Heights TV; and Robert Gessner, president of
Massillon Cable TV.
The
elections were held during ACA's annual membership meeting at the Independent
Show in Baltimore.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.