ACA Re-Elects Friedman, Bruder

The

American Cable Association has re-elected Steve Friedman as chairman and James

Bruder as vice chairman.

Friedman

is COO of Wave Broadband and Bruder is CEO of Harron Communications.

Also

elected to three-year terms were Colleen Abdoulah, chairwoman/CEO of WOW!

Internet, cable and phone; Patricia Jo Boyers, president of Boycom; Martin

Brophy, president and CEO, Shen-Heights TV; and Robert Gessner, president of

Massillon Cable TV.

The

elections were held during ACA's annual membership meeting at the Independent

Show in Baltimore.