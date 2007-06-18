ACA Names Grom Grassroots Manager

Kellie Grom, a recent Carnegie Mellon grad, has been tapped by the American Cable Association for the newly created role of grassroots manager.



She will oversee local public policy initiatives and brief members on key regulators and legislative issues for the the Pittsburgh-based association, which represents midsize and smaller cable operators.



Grom is no stranger to Capitol Hill. She worked in Washington on a fellowship in the office of former Rep. Mellissa Hart, a Republican from Pennsylvania.

