ACA Names Colleen Abdoulah Chair

Colleen Abdoulah, chair of Wow! Internet, Cable & Phone, has been named chair of the American Cable Association.

She succeeds Steve Friedman, Wave Broadband COO, atop the association representing small and midsized cable operators.

Abdoulah, who had been vice chair, has been a prominent voice for ACA in Washington, coming to D.C. to weigh in on issues like the Comcast/NBCU merger, including in testimony in multiple hearings on Capitol Hill.

Board member Robert Gessner, president of Massillon Cable TV, has been named to succeed Abdoulah vice chairman of ACA.

Newly elected to the ACA board are James Beattie, assistant general counsel at Bevcomm; Bryan Cipoletti, CFO, Armstrong Holdings; Earle MacKenzie, COO, Shentel; and Scott Widham, CEO, CoBridge Communications.

The announcement came at an ACA board meeting in advance of the ACA/National Cable Television Cooperative Independent Show in San Francisco.