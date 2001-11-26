Absolutely positively Bill McGorry

Bill McGorry, senior vice president of the Cahners Television Group, which publishes BROADCASTING & CABLE , will receive the Joel A. Berger Award this April from Cable Positive, the organization of cable executives devoted to HIV/ AIDS awareness and prevention.

Giving the award to McGorry is particularly fitting. He was among a handful of friends who took turns taking care of Berger, the former group publisher of BROADCASTING & CABLE s sister publications Multichannnel News

and Cablevision, when he was in the final stages of AIDS. Berger died in 1995.

He and McGorry were instrumental in building Cable Positive. Since 1992, it has given $2 million to AIDS service organizations and $1 million for HIV and AIDS research. McGorry has been an honorary chair of the organization since its inception.

"Absolutely Positively: An Evening to Benefit Cable Positive" will be held April 25 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York. Tables are available by calling (212) 459-1606.