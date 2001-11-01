Abrams to head NYT Television

William Abrams has been named president of NYT Television, the Times's television production unit.

Abrams, 48, was president of 1France, Inc., a Web site about France, from 2000 to 2001. Previously, he was a consultant for Discovery Communications Inc. from 1998 to 2000.

From 1993 to 1998, Mr. Abrams served as vice president, business development, ABC News, where he founded and managed ABC News Productions, a leading producer of documentaries for A&E, The History Channel, Discovery Channel, Lifetime, The Learning Channel, PBS and other networks.

In another move, Jane Bornemeier, 53, has been named editorial director for NYT Television. Since leaving her post as deputy national editor for The Times in March, Ms. Bornemeier has been the liaison between the Times newsroom and NYT Television.

Lawrie Mifflin, 50, will continue to serve as director of television programming, overseeing all areas where the Times newsroom is involved in television, including outside relationships, NYT Television and the Times's joint venture with Granada.

The New York Times Company currently owns eight network-affiliated television stations and two New York radio stations. It also claims more than 40 Web sites, including NYTimes.com and Boston.com. - Richard Tedesco