About the survey

The BROADCASTING & CABLE Annual Survey of general managers was conducted by phone the week of Jan. 3-11, 2001, by the Cahners Research Group. Survey-takers told participants that the survey was being conducted for BROADCASTING & CABLE . A total of 100 general managers were interviewed. The breakdown of station affiliation was as follows: ABC 20, NBC 20, CBS 20, Fox 17, UPN 10, The WB 10 and Independent 3. As for market size, 10 were from the top 20 markets, 23 from markets 21-50, 25 from 51-100, and 42 from markets over 100. The mean market was 80.3. Margin of error for results was +/-10%.