ABC's This Week Moves to Newseum

ABC made it official: The network will begin producing Sunday-morning public-affairs show This Week with George Stephanopoulos out of the Newseum in the first quarter of 2008, using its own crew but taking advantage of the museum's new state-of-the-art studio facilities steps away from the Capitol.

The Newseum is reopening after a $500 million renovation and a move from Arlington, Va.

Museum visitors will be able to watch the production, as well as view the show on a monitor located in the museum's atrium.

"This move extends the strong relationship ABC News has enjoyed with the Newseum for many years," ABC News president David Westin said in a statement.

ABC has been in discussions with the Newseum for weeks, including sending a couple of staffers over to the museum in the past couple of weeks to check out the new digs.

The network has been doing less production out of Washington since it moved Nightline's base of operations to New York.