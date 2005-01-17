The ABCs of Traffic

ADJACENCY: A spot or avail position located immediately before or after

a program or feature.

AVAIL: The commercial position in or between programs on a given station

or network available for purchase by an advertiser. The term can also refer to

the notification from a buyer to seller that advertising dollars are up for

discussion and negotiation.

AVAIL REQUEST: When an agency wants to place a buy on a station, the

account executive fills out an avail request. This information lists the agency

and advertiser, what dayparts they are buying, flight dates and more. The

account executive and sales manager use the avail request to track pending

business and determine rates.

BOOKENDS (also known as TOPS 'N' TAILS): The very first and last

avail in a pod, requested by an advertiser.

BUMP (BUMPED SPOT): A spot rejected by scheduling software because there

was some specific instruction or criterion that could not be met when a program

log was assembled.

CUT-IN: Usually used for product testing or marketing, when a TV station

substitutes a local spot for a nationally televised commercial. Also called a

network cover.

ISCI CODE (abbreviation for International Standard Coding

Identification): Code largely used to identify specific radio and television

commercials.

LOG: A written (or computerized) record of events. An “operating

log” is usually the chart that engineers fill in when taking transmitter or

other readings. The “program log” is the schedule created by traffic

directors to show the on-air talent or other personnel. The “operating,” or

“technical,” log is required by the FCC.

LOG VERIFICATION: Ensures that the log is technically correct and shows

any errors that need to be corrected by traffic prior to finalizing.

MAKE-GOOD (sometimes abbreviated M/G): An advertisement that didn't

run as originally scheduled and is being run again to “make good” on (or

fulfill the intent of) the original order.

POD: A grouping of commercials and non-program material in which several

commercials air.

YIELD MANAGEMENT: Management of advertising inventory to maximize

revenues.