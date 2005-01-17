The ABCs of Traffic
ADJACENCY: A spot or avail position located immediately before or after
a program or feature.
AVAIL: The commercial position in or between programs on a given station
or network available for purchase by an advertiser. The term can also refer to
the notification from a buyer to seller that advertising dollars are up for
discussion and negotiation.
AVAIL REQUEST: When an agency wants to place a buy on a station, the
account executive fills out an avail request. This information lists the agency
and advertiser, what dayparts they are buying, flight dates and more. The
account executive and sales manager use the avail request to track pending
business and determine rates.
BOOKENDS (also known as TOPS 'N' TAILS): The very first and last
avail in a pod, requested by an advertiser.
BUMP (BUMPED SPOT): A spot rejected by scheduling software because there
was some specific instruction or criterion that could not be met when a program
log was assembled.
CUT-IN: Usually used for product testing or marketing, when a TV station
substitutes a local spot for a nationally televised commercial. Also called a
network cover.
ISCI CODE (abbreviation for International Standard Coding
Identification): Code largely used to identify specific radio and television
commercials.
LOG: A written (or computerized) record of events. An “operating
log” is usually the chart that engineers fill in when taking transmitter or
other readings. The “program log” is the schedule created by traffic
directors to show the on-air talent or other personnel. The “operating,” or
“technical,” log is required by the FCC.
LOG VERIFICATION: Ensures that the log is technically correct and shows
any errors that need to be corrected by traffic prior to finalizing.
MAKE-GOOD (sometimes abbreviated M/G): An advertisement that didn't
run as originally scheduled and is being run again to “make good” on (or
fulfill the intent of) the original order.
POD: A grouping of commercials and non-program material in which several
commercials air.
YIELD MANAGEMENT: Management of advertising inventory to maximize
revenues.
