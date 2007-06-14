ABC's Set For Life Is Set For July

ABC has set Friday, July 20, for the premiere of game show Set for Life, which will be hosted by the network’s Jimmy Kimmel.

ABC has seven episodes of the show, which gives contestants the chance to win almost four million dollars paid out in monthly stipends. Set For Life is from Endemol USA and executive produced by Scott St. John.

Kimmel’s appearance on the show comes on the heels of a 2006-07 television season in which his Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night show saw a 10% bump in audience over the previous season (1.8 million vs. 1.64 million).