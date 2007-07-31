ABC’s Robin Roberts: “I Have Breast Cancer.”

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts announced today that she has an early form of breast cancer.

In an article posted on ABCnews.com, Roberts said that she discovered the abnormality after GMA film critic Joel Siegel died, and she filed a report on his struggle with cancer.

“That very night when I went to bed, I did a self breast exam and found something that women everywhere fear: I found a lump,” said Roberts.

“And like my good friend Joel, I can't stress enough how important it is to get screened and checked for all cancers — and to do self breast exams. I am so blessed that I found this in the early stages and the prognosis is so promising that my doctor expects me to be flying planes and hanging on to submarines in the middle of the Atlantic and scaling the Mayan Pyramids in no time in the mornings to come.”

Good Morning America senior executive producer Jim Murphy spoke highly of Roberts' in an announcement sent to ABC News employees:



"Her spirit, as always, is strong. Her composure and grace have been remarkable to experience since she received the news. Her treatment will begin this Friday. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

Roberts will have surgery and begin follow up treatment in the coming weeks and months.