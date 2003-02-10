ABC's now Platonically Incorrect

ABC has picked up two comedy pilots, one called Platonically Incorrect

and another untitled project from Chris Henchy and Marco Pennette.

The pilot for Platonically Incorrect was written by Darlene Hunt, who

will also executive-produce along with Tom Shadyac and Michael Bostick. The show

is about a man and woman who are best friends and who work together but who are

not romantically involved.

It will be produced by Shadyac's production company, Shady Acres, which also

produces 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and by The Walt

Disney Co.-owned Touchstone Television. Shady Acres has an overall deal with

Universal.

The Henchy/Pennette project will be produced under the umbrella of

Tollin/Robbins Productions, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros.

Television. The sitcom will be a romantic comedy about a schoolteacher who dates

a celebrity. Henchy also produces Life with Bonnie and produced Spin

City.

The two new pilots are in addition to commitments ABC has with Michael J. Fox

to executive-produce a show tentatively titled Hench at Home; with

comedienne Roseanne to do a reality/comedy half-hour; and with Tim Allen to

executive-produce a sitcom with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.