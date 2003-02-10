ABC's now Platonically Incorrect
ABC has picked up two comedy pilots, one called Platonically Incorrect
and another untitled project from Chris Henchy and Marco Pennette.
The pilot for Platonically Incorrect was written by Darlene Hunt, who
will also executive-produce along with Tom Shadyac and Michael Bostick. The show
is about a man and woman who are best friends and who work together but who are
not romantically involved.
It will be produced by Shadyac's production company, Shady Acres, which also
produces 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, and by The Walt
Disney Co.-owned Touchstone Television. Shady Acres has an overall deal with
Universal.
The Henchy/Pennette project will be produced under the umbrella of
Tollin/Robbins Productions, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros.
Television. The sitcom will be a romantic comedy about a schoolteacher who dates
a celebrity. Henchy also produces Life with Bonnie and produced Spin
City.
The two new pilots are in addition to commitments ABC has with Michael J. Fox
to executive-produce a show tentatively titled Hench at Home; with
comedienne Roseanne to do a reality/comedy half-hour; and with Tim Allen to
executive-produce a sitcom with Carsey-Werner-Mandabach.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.