ABC’s Neufeld jumps to CBS

Victor Neufeld, former executive producer of ABC's 20/20 and most

recently senior executive producer of ABC's newsmagazines, is joining CBS News'

The Early Show as executive producer, working under Michael Bass, senior executive producer of the least-watched but somewhat-revived morning news

show that revamped itself last October.

CBS News has never been much of a player in the morning, lagging behind NBC's

Today show, the long-time ratings champ, and ABC's Good Morning

America. But for the week of Aug. 4, with 2.57 million viewers, a 2.1

rating and 8 share, The Early Show was as close to GMA in viewers

and households as it's been in more than one-and-a-half years.

Neufeld, who spent 30 years at ABC, admitted that it seemed strange to be leaving, but he wouldn't discuss his contract there, concentrating instead on the

"unique exit ramp" The Early Show provides. He said as he discussed

moving to CBS with executives there, "It got to be a very exciting thought."

Neufeld was executive producer of ABC's 20/20 from 1987-2000. The

show won piles of Emmy Awards and other awards and, although never quite as prestigious

as 60 Minutes, was often worthy of being mentioned in the same breath.

Promoted to senior executive producer at ABC in 2000, he oversaw the

now-three hours of magazines ABC does weekly, but he said, "The shows, with their

own executive producers, run themselves pretty well ... The key is that I now

have this great challenge. It's exciting to be called upon. I'm positive CBS is

making a very serious effort, and I'm rarin' to go." Neufeld starts at CBS Sept.

8.

As for Neufeld possibly having some future role at 60 Minutes or 60

Minutes II, he said, "It never came up. This is all about Victor Neufeld

doing something new for himself."