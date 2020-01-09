ABC's Muir to Get Zeidenberg First Amendment Award

ABC World News Tonight anchor and 2020 co-anchor David Muir has been tapped to receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

The award is named for the former Washington senior correspondent for B&C.

That was one of seven awards announced for journalists who have played a valuable role in upholding the First Amendment.

The Zeidenberg award goes to a TV or radio journalist or executive who has "made a major contribution to the protection of First Amendment freedoms."

The other winners are:

60 Minutes, which is getting First Amendment Award, which goes to "an outstanding individual or organization which champions the First Amendment and press freedoms."

Former NBC News president and NBC affiliate news feed creator Bob Horner, who is getting the First Amendment Service Award for "professionals in local or network news who work in an off-air, management, largely behind-the-scenes capacity."

Barbara Maushard of Hearst Television, who is getting the First Amendment Leadership Award for "a business, government or other leader who has made a significant contribution to the protection of the First Amendment and freedom of the press."

Lori Montenegro of Telemundo, who will receive the First Amendment Clarity Award, which "recognizes a journalist or group of journalists who go to extraordinary lengths to provide meaning and context to complicated news stories or issues of extreme public importance."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who gets the First Amendment Defender Award for "an individual or organization who takes a public stand in support of press freedom."

Getting the Lifetime Achievement Award is Steve Andrews, senior investigative WFLA-TV.

The awards will be given out March 5 at a First Amendment Awards dinner in Washington.

“Every day journalists and news professionals are working hard to keep the public’s trust through truthful reporting, more transparency and responsible journalism that often serves as a catalyst for positive change,” said RTDNA/RTDNF executive director Dan Shelley. “The First Amendment Awards allow us to honor the efforts of all journalism professionals, and shine a light on those companies, individuals and political figures who publicly champion journalism and journalists as essential to democracy.”

Recent winners of the Zeidenberg award include Shep Smith, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and Bill Whitaker.