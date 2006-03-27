ABC's Housewives Cleans Up

ABC was the No. 1 network in prime time ratings on Sunday despite a repeat-heavy evening, according to Fast Affiliate overnight numbers (live plus same day). The network’s only first-run show of the night from 8 until 11 (prime time starts at 7 on Sundays, and America’s Funniest Home Videos from 7-8 was also a first-run show) was Desperate Housewives, which was also the highest-rated show of the night on any network with an 8.8 rating/19 share in the key 18-49 demo. A repeat of Grey’s Anatomy from 10-11 was the second-highest-rated show on any network with a 6.7/17. ABC's overall numbers were 5.8/14 in the demo.

Second was CBS with a 3.8/10. NCAA basketball pushed its program slate back by a little over a half-hour. Its highest-rated half-hour of the night was 60 Minutes with a 4.9/12.

In third place for the night was Fox; it scored a 3.3/8 for its comedy lineup. Its highest-rated show was a Simpsons episode from 8-8:30 (it earned a 5.1/13).

NBC was fourth with a 2.5/6. The peacock network got its best numbers with Crossing Jordan from 10-11 (3.0/7).

Last for the night was The WB with an 0.9/2 for a night of reruns.