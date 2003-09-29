ABC’s Gail Sullivan Dies

Gail Sullivan, senior vice president of daytime sales for the ABC Television

Network and SoapNet, died suddenly Saturday. She was 52 and had

been battling cancer, although the exact cause of death was not known at

press time.

Sullivan joined ABC in 1990 and, during her tenure at the network, she had sold

time for most of the key dayparts.

"All of us at ABC are saddened by the sudden, untimely passing of Gail

Sullivan," said Mike Shaw, president of sales and marketing for the ABC

Television Network. "We’ve lost not only a talented and dedicated sales

executive, but also a wonderful friend and colleague."

A wake will be held at the Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home at 6110 Riverdale

Ave., Bronx, N.Y., Tuesday and Wednesday from

2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

The funeral mass will be held Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St.

Margaret of Crotona Church, 6200 Riverdale Ave., Bronx, N.Y.

Sullivan is survived by her mother, Ann, and her companion, Ralph

Gorthey.