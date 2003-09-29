ABC’s Gail Sullivan Dies
Gail Sullivan, senior vice president of daytime sales for the ABC Television
Network and SoapNet, died suddenly Saturday. She was 52 and had
been battling cancer, although the exact cause of death was not known at
press time.
Sullivan joined ABC in 1990 and, during her tenure at the network, she had sold
time for most of the key dayparts.
"All of us at ABC are saddened by the sudden, untimely passing of Gail
Sullivan," said Mike Shaw, president of sales and marketing for the ABC
Television Network. "We’ve lost not only a talented and dedicated sales
executive, but also a wonderful friend and colleague."
A wake will be held at the Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home at 6110 Riverdale
Ave., Bronx, N.Y., Tuesday and Wednesday from
2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
The funeral mass will be held Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at St.
Margaret of Crotona Church, 6200 Riverdale Ave., Bronx, N.Y.
Sullivan is survived by her mother, Ann, and her companion, Ralph
Gorthey.
