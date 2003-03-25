Trending

The ABCs of cable ad sales

ABC Cable Networks and ABC Family are divvying up ad sales duties.

ABC veteran Laura Nathanson will oversee ad sales for ABC Family's prime-time
and teen-oriented fringe block.

Kerry Sheldon Hughes will oversee ad sales for ABC Family's kids' programming,
along with ABC broadcast's Saturday-morning kids' block, Toon Disney and
Disney Channel.

Nathanson had been heading ABC Family's ad sales for the past year.

She previously headed national ad sales for the ABC broadcast network.

Hughes was most recently a senior account executive at UPN.