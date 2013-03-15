ABCNews.com Names New Managing Editor
Laiea Smith, managing editor of ABCNews.com since October
2010, has exited ABC. She is being replaced by reporter Eric Noe, who has been
with ABC since 2004.
"I'm confident we'll continue to expand our reach and
take our original reporting to new heights under Eric's expert guidance,"
said ABC News digital executive producer Lea Ann Leming, to whom Noe reports.
In addition, Al Gazan, who had been heading up
GoodMorningAmerica.com on Yahoo will add "head of lifestyle" for ABC
News Digital to her duties; John Shehata, executive director of SEO will expand
his scope within digital media; Andrew Springer, social media producer for
broadcast news, has been named senior editor of social media; and health
producer Katie Moisse has been named health editor.
Leming gave a "big thank you" to Smith.
"[S]he's steered ABCNews.com through a time of major transformation and
growth, and during her time at ABC, she's made major contributions to many
shows and platforms," Leming said in a statement. "She was often the
first to arrive and the last to leave each day. We wish her well on her new
adventures."
