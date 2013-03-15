ABCNews.com Names New Managing Editor

Laiea Smith, managing editor of ABCNews.com since October

2010, has exited ABC. She is being replaced by reporter Eric Noe, who has been

with ABC since 2004.

"I'm confident we'll continue to expand our reach and

take our original reporting to new heights under Eric's expert guidance,"

said ABC News digital executive producer Lea Ann Leming, to whom Noe reports.

In addition, Al Gazan, who had been heading up

GoodMorningAmerica.com on Yahoo will add "head of lifestyle" for ABC

News Digital to her duties; John Shehata, executive director of SEO will expand

his scope within digital media; Andrew Springer, social media producer for

broadcast news, has been named senior editor of social media; and health

producer Katie Moisse has been named health editor.

Leming gave a "big thank you" to Smith.

"[S]he's steered ABCNews.com through a time of major transformation and

growth, and during her time at ABC, she's made major contributions to many

shows and platforms," Leming said in a statement. "She was often the

first to arrive and the last to leave each day. We wish her well on her new

adventures."