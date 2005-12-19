ABC Wins Overnight Ratings

ABC won the Nielsen overnight ratings for the night of Sunday, Dec. 19, with an average 5.8 rating/9 share in households with the Wonderful World of Disney presentation One Upon a Mattress, Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy.

CBS was second for the night with a 9.1/14 for 60 Minutes, Cold Case and its holiday movie Christmas Blessing, starring Neil Patrick Harris and Rebecca Gayhart.

Third for the night was NBC with a 4.4/7 for Dateline, the news special Tom Brokaw: To War and Back, and a broadcast of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Fox came in fourth with a 5.5/9 for The OT (preempted by an NFL runover), The Simpsons, The War at Home, Family Guy and American Dad. It switched to local programming at 10 p.m.

The WB came in fifth place with American Girl Holiday and a showing of The Wizard of Oz.

Programming on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox was preempted from 9 to 9:30 p.m. by an Oval Office speech from President Bush.