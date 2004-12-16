ABC Wins for Losing
ABC can't get too much of a good thing. It won Wednesday night with a two-hour dose of hit drama Lost, and they were repeats at that.
ABC won the Nielsen prime time ratings race in the 18-49 demo, according to overnight early returns, with a 4.1 rating/11 share average, primarily on the strength of two repeats of Lost, its reality-like scripted drama, but with a solid outing from reality show Wife Swap at 10, which was second in the time period with a 3.8/10.
CBS was second for the night in the demo with a 3.6/10 for 60 Minutes (1.9/5); King of Queens (3.8/10), Center of the Universe (3.4/9) and franchise player, CSI: NY, which brought up the average considerably and won its time period handily with a 5.3/14.
NBC was third with a 3.4/9 for a repeat of its sweeps Seinfeld special (2.5/7), a new West Wing (3.9/11), and a repeat of Law & Order (3.7/10).
Fox was fourth with a 2.9/8 for That 70's Show (3.0/9), Quintuplets (2.3/6), and Nanny 911 (3.1/8).
UPN was fifth, with a strong 2.1/6 on the strength of its top show, America's Next Top Model, which averaged a 2.7/8 at 8-9, good enough for fourth place ahead of both The WB and Fox in the time period. Kevin Hill at 9-10 avearged a 1.4/4.
The WB was in sixth with a 1.2/3 for repeats of Smallville and the debut of reality show, Big Man on Campus, which at a 1.1/3 did not quite live up to his name.
