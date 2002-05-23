ABC wins lawsuit

A New Jersey appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against

ABC News brought by three policemen who claimed that the network made them look

racist.

The 1996 PrimeTime Live report, "Driving While Black," used

hidden-camera footage of a traffic stop of three black men in a Mercedes during

which the men were frisked.

The appeals panel agreed with the lower court that the plaintiffs failed to

prove ABC's malice, finding instead that the search and frisk appeared

unwarranted.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Neville Johnson -- who specializes in privacy and defamation

suits against media -- said he would encourage his clients to appeal and that with

this decision, New Jersey was not in agreement with national trends.

ABC News spokesman Todd Polkes said the network was pleased with the decision

and continued to stand behind its story.