ABC Wins Key Demos with 8 Simple Rules

The premiere of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter -- one of the last three episodes shot

with the late John Ritter -- drove ABC to victory Tuesday night among adults

18-49 and 25-54, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate ratings.

Rules was the most-watched show of the night, drawing 16.9 million

viewers.

For the night, ABC (which also premiered I’m with Her,

According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue) was up 7% in

household rating versus a year ago. (CBS and NBC were down 13% and 6%,

respectively).

Rules lead-out I’m with Her was first in total viewers (13.1

million) and adults 18-49 and 25-54.

For the night, the "Big Three" networks were very close in average audience

(with just 300,000 viewers separating first from third) and households (all with

a 13 share). CBS eked out the win in households while NBC did the same in

viewers.

From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., NBC won across most of the key rating categories with the

premiere of a one-hour episode of Frasier, which averaged 14.2 million

viewers.

From 10 p.m.-11 p.m. the premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was first across

the board, beating both Judging Amy and NYPD Blue. Amy on

CBS was second in households and viewers, while Blue was second in the

adult demos.

Fox was fourth in households but first among adults 18-34 with the

Paradise Hotel finale.

The WB Television Network was fifth in households ahead of UPN, while the two networks tied for

fifth among adults 18-34 and 18-49. WB premiered Gilmore Girls and One

Tree Hill, while UPN aired One on One, All of Us, Rock Me Baby

and The Mullets.

The fast-affiliate viewer totals for the night: NBC 12.2 million, CBS 12

million, ABC 11.9 million, Fox 6.9 million, The WB 3.5 million and UPN 3.1

million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 5.0/13, NBC 4.5/12, Fox 3.1/8, CBS 2.7/7, WB and

UPN 1.2/3.