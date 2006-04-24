ABC Uses JVC HDV cameras for GMA

JVC says that ABC has been using its HD100 ProHD HDV-format high-def camera to capture the opening shot of Good Morning America from ABC's Times Square studio in New York.

In addition to the GY-HD100s used at GMA, ABC is also utilizing cameras for ABC News productions to inter-cut material shot on high-end HD cameras. ABC's London news bureau now has three HD100's implemented with AVID Express non-linear editors.



"ABC has purchased a number of JVC HD100U cameras for use in support of ABC's Good Morning America production in HDTV and for other various ABC News productions," said Preston Davis, president, television operations & engineering, ABC Television Network. "We have been pleased with the performance so far and look forward to their use in the future."