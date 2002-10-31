ABC ups Leifer
After the success of ABC's Tuesday-night comedies, Stephanie Leifer has been
promoted to senior vice president of comedy programming, said Susan Lyne,
president of ABC Entertainment, Wednesday.
This season, Leifer oversaw the development of Tuesday-night lineup 8
Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Life with Bonnie and
Less Than Perfect and midseason entries Lost at Home and
Regular Joe.
"Stephanie took the reins of ABC's comedy department early this year, and her
steady hand and great creative instincts brought us our strongest comedy lineup
in years," Lyne said. "Our success on Tuesday nights this fall is due largely to
her leadership."
Leifer was named VP of comedy development for the network in July
1999 and was responsible for developing According to Jim, The Job
and The George Lopez Show. Prior to that, she had been executive director of ABC
comedy series since July 1998.
Leifer came to ABC in January 1994 as an assistant to the VP of
movies and miniseries, and she has been rapidly promoted through the
ranks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.