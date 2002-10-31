ABC ups Leifer

After the success of ABC's Tuesday-night comedies, Stephanie Leifer has been

promoted to senior vice president of comedy programming, said Susan Lyne,

president of ABC Entertainment, Wednesday.

This season, Leifer oversaw the development of Tuesday-night lineup 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Life with Bonnie and

Less Than Perfect and midseason entries Lost at Home and

Regular Joe.

"Stephanie took the reins of ABC's comedy department early this year, and her

steady hand and great creative instincts brought us our strongest comedy lineup

in years," Lyne said. "Our success on Tuesday nights this fall is due largely to

her leadership."

Leifer was named VP of comedy development for the network in July

1999 and was responsible for developing According to Jim, The Job

and The George Lopez Show. Prior to that, she had been executive director of ABC

comedy series since July 1998.

Leifer came to ABC in January 1994 as an assistant to the VP of

movies and miniseries, and she has been rapidly promoted through the

ranks.