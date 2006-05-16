ABC Unveils Schedule

ABC has released its new fall schedule, with new shows in bold.





DAY TIME SERIES

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Wife Swap”

9:00 p.m. “The Bachelor”/”Supernanny”

10:00 p.m. “What About Brian”



TUESDAY:



8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (new night)/”Set for the Rest of Your Life” (new alternative series)

9:00 p.m. “Let’s Rob…” (new comedy series)

9:30 p.m. “Help Me Help You”(new comedy series)

10:00 p.m. “Boston Legal”

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (new night)/”George Lopez”/

“According to Jim” (new night)

9:00 p.m. “Lost”

10:00 p.m. “The Nine” (new drama series)



THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Big Day” (new comedy series)

8:30 p.m. “Notes from the Underbelly” (new comedy series)

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new night and time)

10:00 p.m. “Six Degrees” (new drama series)

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Betty the Ugly” (new comedy series)

9:00 p.m. “Men in Trees” (new drama series)

10:00 p.m. “20/20”



SATURDAY: 8:00 p.m. “ABC Saturday Night College Football”



SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

9:00 p.m. “Desperate Housewives”

10:00 p.m. “Brothers & Sisters” (new drama series)