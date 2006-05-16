Trending

ABC Unveils Schedule

ABC has released its new fall schedule, with new shows in bold.



DAY TIME SERIES

MONDAY:
8:00 p.m.       “Wife Swap” 
9:00 p.m.       “The Bachelor”/”Supernanny” 
10:00 p.m.      “What About Brian”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m.       “Dancing with the Stars” (new night)/”Set for the Rest of Your Life” (new alternative series)

9:00 p.m.       “Let’s Rob…” (new comedy series)
9:30 p.m.       “Help Me Help You”(new comedy series)
10:00 p.m.      “Boston Legal”

WEDNESDAY:
 8:00 p.m.       “Dancing with the Stars” (new night)/”George Lopez”/
                      “According to Jim” (new night
 9:00 p.m.       “Lost” 
10:00 p.m.      “The Nine” (new drama series)

THURSDAY: 
8:00 p.m.       “Big Day” (new comedy series)
 8:30 p.m.       “Notes from the Underbelly” (new comedy series)
 9:00 p.m.       “Grey’s Anatomy” (new night and time)
 10:00 p.m.      “Six Degrees” (new drama series)

FRIDAY:
 8:00 p.m.       “Betty the Ugly” (new comedy series)
9:00 p.m.      “Men in Trees” (new drama series)
10:00 p.m.      “20/20”

SATURDAY:       8:00 p.m.       “ABC Saturday Night College Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m.       “America’s Funniest Home Videos” 
8:00 p.m.       “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” 
9:00 p.m.       “Desperate Housewives” 
10:00 p.m.      “Brothers & Sisters” (new drama series)