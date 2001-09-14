ABC unveils late start lineup

After pushing back the start of its season, ABC unveiled its new programming dates late Friday.

On Monday Sept. 24, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will air at 8 p.m. ET followed by Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday Sept. 25, Dharma & Greg and Spin City will start the season, as will new drama Philly at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

My Wife and Kids will come back on Wednesday Sept. 26 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) as will The Drew Carey Show (9-10 p.m.).

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will make its Thursday night season premiere on Sept. 27 at 9

p.m.

Mole II: The Next Betrayal will debut on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., followed by the premiere of Thieves at 9 p.m. and Once and Again at 10 p.m.

ABC's Big Picture Show (Forrest Gump) and The Wonderful World of Disney (A Bug's Life) will debut on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 respectively.

What About Joan (8:30) and Bob Patterson (9:00) will start the season on Oct. 2 and new comedy According to Jim jumps off on Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

- Joe Schlosser