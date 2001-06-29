ABC tops Thursday primetime

ABC was the must-see network in primetime Thursday night, at least in

households, according to Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers.

Led by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and PrimeTime Thursday,

the network was tops from 8 p.m. to 11 p.n. with a 7.5 rating/14 share, followed

by a 7.0/13 for CBS and 6.2/11 for NBC.

It was a different story in the key 18-through-49 demo, however, with NBC

taking top honors with a 4.2, outdistancing ABC and CBS, which tied for second

at a 3.1. NBC was helped by strong showings from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. by veteran

Friends and reality TV newcomer Spy TV.