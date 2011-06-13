ABC Tops Broadcast Nets for Most Female Viewers

ABC stands as the dominant

broadcast network for women viewers, according to an analysis by Brad Adgate, research

director, Horizon Media, MediaDailyNews

reported.

The research states that

65.1% of ABC viewers are women for its primetime programming. Of its primetime

shows, Private Practice comes

in at 76%, Grey's Anatomy at 73%, Dancing With the Stars at 71% and its

results show at 69%, Body of Proof at

67% and 20/20 at 66%.

The other networks post percentages that favor male

viewers. CBS came in at 58.4%; Fox, 56.5%; NBC, 54.5% and the CW, 59.5%. Analysts

explain that ABC's serial dramas and soaps draw more women than CBS, which airs

more crime procedural shows that male viewers tend to watch. NBC's comedies and

Fox's animated comedies also draw more men than women.

Some cable networks also bring in more women than men: Lifetime

brings in 74% as its women viewers; WE, 75%; Oxygen, 70%; Food Network, 64%;

Bravo, 72%; OWN, 73%; E!, 70% and VH1, 61%.

The largest percentage of women viewing any network,

broadcast or cable, belongs to SoapNet, at 83%. Conversely, the networks with

the least amount of women viewers are the Golf Channel, at 24%; NFL Network,

28% and Versus, 30%.