ABC taps Rabinowitz
Sheldon Rabinowitz has been named senior vice president of finance for the
ABC Entertainment Television Group, said Jim Hedges, senior VP and
chief financial officer of the ABC Television Network, to whom he reports.
Rabinowitz will also report to Mark Pedowitz, executive vice president of the
ABC Entertainment Television Group.
In his new position, Rabinowitz will be responsible for all of the financial,
accounting and planning functions for ABC Entertainment, Touchstone Television,
ABC Daytime and ABC Kids.
Prior to joining ABC, Rabinowitz was senior VP and CFO of TVN Entertainment Corp., a company that packages and distributes
entertainment and direct response advertising for digital, on-demand and
interactive programming.
Before that, he was executive VP of finance for Sony Pictures
Entertainment, starting with the company in 1992.
Rabinowitz graduated cum laude from City University in New York with a
bachelors degree in accounting.
