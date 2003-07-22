ABC taps Ives
Alan Ives has been named vice president of ad sales for the ABC Internet
Group. He will report to Mike Shaw, president of sales and marketing for ABC
Television Network.
Ives will be responsible for coordinating strategy for
ad sales for ABCNEWS.com (abcnews.go.com),
ABC.com (abc.abcnews.go.com), Oscar.com
(www.oscar.com
) and various interactive television initiatives
as the company. He will be based in New York.
Previously, Ives held various ad-sales positions at
Microsoft Corp. since 1998 and, prior to that, at Sony Corp. and Turner
Broadcasting System Inc.
