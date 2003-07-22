ABC taps Ives

Alan Ives has been named vice president of ad sales for the ABC Internet

Group. He will report to Mike Shaw, president of sales and marketing for ABC

Television Network.

Ives will be responsible for coordinating strategy for

ad sales for ABCNEWS.com (abcnews.go.com),

ABC.com (abc.abcnews.go.com), Oscar.com

(www.oscar.com

) and various interactive television initiatives

as the company. He will be based in New York.

Previously, Ives held various ad-sales positions at

Microsoft Corp. since 1998 and, prior to that, at Sony Corp. and Turner

Broadcasting System Inc.