ABC Taps CBS' Kubitz as New Scheduling Head

ABC has named Andrew Kubitz as executive VP of program planning and scheduling, the network announced Tuesday.

Kubitz had been CBS' senior VP of program planning & scheduling since 2010. He replaces Jeff Bader, who left to head up scheduling for NBC. Kubitz will be responsible for daytime, primetime and late-night program planning and scheduling, as well as film acquisition and theatrical inventory.

"Andy's appointment brings a fresh perspective and a strategic sensibility to our planning and scheduling efforts, joining a team that is second to none in our industry," said ABC Entertainment president Paul Lee. "Together, I'm confident they will help us take ABC to a whole new level."

Kubitz added: "I'm looking forward to joining the ABC Entertainment team. The network's amazing programming and innovative approach to storytelling is exciting for viewers, myself included. It's a thrill to participate in the creative process in an effort to better position the signature programming that so many hold near and dear to their hearts."