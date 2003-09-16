ABC to Stick with 8 Simple Rules

ABC will continue with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

after the untimely death of star John Ritter last week, and it won’t recast its

lead.

ABC will air the first three episodes, including the season premiere

Tuesday, Sept. 23, then go into brief hiatus while the show’s writing staff

rewrites the rest of the season.

8 Simple Rules will then return to deal with the death of Paul Hennessy,

his family’s grief and the way his wife and kids rebuild their lives together.

"This will be a different show, telling a different story," said Lloyd Braun,

chairman of the ABC Television Group. "This kind of thing hits real families. We

will deal with those issues head-on and, ultimately, comedy will be reintroduced

into this show."

"Obviously, when all families go through something like this, they ultimately

come out the other side of it and build a new life," said Susan Lyne, president

of ABC Entertainment. "We can't lay out for you right now exactly how long we'll

be dealing with the death and loss. It may be several episodes, and it may be

longer than that."

It remains to be seen whether the show’s audience will stick with it

through the process.

This is the first time in TV history that a show has proceeded after its star

has died, although many shows have continued after supporting cast members have

passed away.

Notable examples are Cheers, which lost Nick Colasanto, who played

Coach, and The Sopranos, which lost Nancy Marchand, Tony’s mother,

although her character was already sick in the story’s plotline.

Co-star Katey Sagal will take on a much more central role without Ritter,

Braun said.

ABC is airing a tribute to Ritter Tuesday night at 8 p.m., hosted by Diane Sawyer

and featuring interviews with the show’s cast.